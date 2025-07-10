Kerr County officials waited 90 minutes to send emergency alert, audio shows

Kerr County, Texas, officials waited 90 minutes to send an emergency alert advising residents about the flooding, according to audio obtained by ABC affiliate KSAT.

July 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live