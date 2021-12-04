Transcript for Key moments from Day 11 of the Derek Chauvin trial

I believe that mr. George Floyd's what is absolutely perfect but why. Would. What we're reviewing all the facts and evidence is the case. I can see with a high degree of medical certainty. That tour fleet did not die from a primary cardiac event. And he did not die from a drug overdose. Mr. George toward Floyd died from cardiopulmonary. Arrest. It was caused by low oxygen levels. And those low oxygen levels were induced. Fire prone restraint. And positional asphyxiation that he was subjected to please just simply aren't people. Using all of his muscles and restoration. His chest wall. What we call accessory muscles of restoration which are extra muscles that will. Be triggered in the event which are having trouble breathing. I'm kiwis trying to get in enough oxygen and because he was unable to because of the position that he was subjected to. As we just discussed. The heart of us didn't have enough oxygen either which then means the entire body is just. Private oxygen. Mr. Mori principally. Just like her. Do you think that he cares about. Certain so. Had he not been restrained. In the way in which he was. I think he would have survived that day I think he would have gone home or wherever he was going to go had he not been subjected. Two prone and position restraint that he was. So in other words if you got in the slot car in your life. I think my hands remains the same. He was excellent. The he. Many issues. We clothes for school he may issues. We all were going to be to school time. So join us and cook you makes you today with again in the war saying we resolved. Immediately enjoy. We grew up together. Planned video games. His favorite game is on Nintendo. Wii made you go through and makes it mobile. And finally beat him in the game and houses so had his statement. Mr. Floyd. Does not appear to have the intention to assault or attack the officers hear his efforts. Appeared. And at not being in the backseat of the car I need. No I am I don't seem presenting a threat of anything. He was not a threat of harm to the officers.

