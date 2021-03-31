Transcript for Key moments in the Derek Chauvin trial: Day 2

Let's pretty lung crime host a legal analyst Terry Austin for more on this Terry we've now heard at least four witnesses testify. As bystanders. And that they say as bystanders pleaded with children to get off George Floyd he seem to dig his knee even harder. In to Floyd's neck how might that impact this case. I think all of the witnesses so far have been very consistent he saw Donald Williams and obviously this testimony as a martial arts expert it was very important at the forum minor. They also very much corroborated the fact that Sheldon Snee was on Floyd's neck he did not let up and he didn't let up until medics came and said please get off so I think that was powerful the act that they were so young and they saw all of this in front of them. Very credible witnesses and I think it went over Barry well as far as the jury was concerned and it's. Genevieve is concern as you just reported she was very testy and she also corroborated a lot of the back but I think the fact that she argued with Eric Nelson really hurt her credibility and the fact that should the judge had to. Clearly when we heard Donald talking he was saying look you're not gonna make me. Look as though I was angry individual and I thought that was good. The fact that heat. Answered the questions the way he did he had an attitude. That takes a wait from the testimony and the same with Kennedy she actually had to be told by judge Kay hill you have to answer the question when she answered one of the questions and she continued to explain about the body weight. The judge said just answer the question and she's sad and this is when he stopped her and took the jury out. She said I was answering the questions so a little bit more idle minutes in the nation and I think to attack date. Is still good tactic the crowd wasn't angry the crowd was upset that crowd was frustrated no one was listening to them so it's a good tactic but it wasn't executed as well as it could happen at. And when you say it's a good tactic you mean by the prosecution or by the defense. I think it's a good tactic by the prosecution. To make sure that the witnesses are all consistent that we weren't as a crowd. Getting angry we were just frustrated. But I don't think that it is being executed as well as the prosecution would have liked it who have been done I didn't you make a very good point Diane I do think Eric Nelson is picking up on that and he's me eighty going into that territory intentionally. To get witnesses a little bit ups that so they don't come across. As credible as they might eat it they didn't get so upset and you say that you expect that all of this hit back Jenin and Hanson's testimony today to explain that a little bit more. And general what else you looking out fortunate. Well I'm looking for hard today to be a little bit more calm and cool she definitely eat is a crowd individual. She knows what she's doing and I think someone that is still going to come across Gwinnett judge takes it time dissident claim you. I think that will have an effect although Diana I have to say the last words she said when she got off that stand was happy okay are something to that fact it was quite cavalier and I was surprised that she answered or addressed the judge like that when he set we'll see you back here to ride 930 and I thought that. Anyone seeing there are being scolded by the judge. Wood had at that point in time been a little bit more receptive to what he had to say culturally she slapped on it and when she comes back today he will be a bit more. Cool calm and collected. Terry Austin great to have you Terry thank you. Thank you.

