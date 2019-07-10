Transcript for Key witness killed

We turn out to a mystery in Dallas where a key witness in the recent murder trial of former police officer amber guy you're. Has turned up dead Joshua brown was shot outside his apartment and now a large reward is being offered indicate. As we learned new information about Brown's past. This morning in urgent investigation and Dallas as police search for the killer of 28 year old Joshua brown he was shot just ten deet. After testifying for the prosecution in the murder trial of former police officer amber Geiger. And Iraq. Our school brown brown previously lived across the hall from boot them John and said they met for the first time on big days John was shot by Gallagher. Cursing and morning. Okay you're saying. Look at age he's eighty. A gospel music Jerry. Geiger cleaned she had mistakenly entered Jones important and thought John was an intruder she testified that she ordered him to show his hand. But on the stand around appear to contradict. That testimony thing he never heard the two in Iraq do you call. Here. Hey hey yeah. And no known. Dallas police say brown was found in the parking lot Friday night outside his current home with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. Witnesses report a silver car leaving the scene. Meanwhile this morning or Dallas station WF they EA is reporting brown was also a victim of gun violence last November. After a fight at a strip club another man was fatally shot and brown was wounded. A suspect currently out on bond has been indicted in that case but an attorney for brown Stanley insists a possible link between Brown's murder. And the amber Geiger trial must. Be investigated. He sat and let him. But someone who clearly had grown. It's important. Did we answer who that person lives. Because right now their implications. So whether it's strong. This 87 decent forest the the Albert Edwards dropped. A civil rights activists is now offering a 100000. Dollar reward in the case this as police insist they have no suspects or motive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.