Transcript for Kidnapped 10-year-old saved by sanitation workers

That the AMBER Alert rough their own 1:30 this morning. You know had a description of the car. Though a suspect and the little girl. At about 732. Employees for pelican waste and debris won the job. They were aware of an AMBER Alert that it come out in the morning about a missing child a New Iberia. And as they drove down Burton highway they looked off to their left and in the field behind me they saw something since. This man as some told me bro some tool meant I just know. I think what the Pope would have called the warm wave dot com and the fear they did. And he was like do you know what is what I just seeing an alibi was that it would like Mandela like this look he's Baghdad DC. On Alberto daily scene on Alberto. Using FaceBook video to give us on the scene nearly at the moment video. DR American brand name Antawn where the pelican employees who chose to act and trapped suspect Michael cereal in the wet muddy field it would this book. But what I did that truck. Blocked the truck gimmick so you could get up. Call 911 at the same time back much broke up in the driveway to make sure he didn't get out and talks and and I'm one operator and she basically told me hey about a minute before deputy group who was going to be on the scene. Both men are father's debts and what happened and could have happened. That strikes close to home and why deciding to get involved it was a no brainer. She sings brown. They go oh man you know say that I got no girl you know me. My job doing what I gotta do dog in order men. The other message from our heroes. So often they say people tend to drive by you tend to look the other way you choose not to get involved. Thank god our heroes Dion and Brandon chose to do otherwise. It's a Martin Scott breath Katie seat to history.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.