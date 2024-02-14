Kidnapped girl from South Carolina found in Florida, authorities say

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office in the Florida Keys said it received information that the girl's alleged captor -- Tyler Michael Berlick of Mukwonago, Wisconsin -- may be heading to the area.

February 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live