Transcript for 4 killed, 21 others injured in Texas mass shooting: Police

And now her turn to the latest developments out of Texas a now there mass shooting in this country. A gunman went on a spree killing four people in her in 21 others has also ordered. As both supposed to be a routine traffic stop and then things just went. Horribly wrong and this morning we're learning that it comes as Texas is sent to loosen. Got malls in that state Eyewitness News reported on Iraq a lot force in the newsroom with the latest from overnight Diana Payer advocate. Now it's Midland and Odessa Texas these suspects shot an officer yesterday. As the officer tried to pull him over then went on a killing spree this all comes as new laws go into a fact in the state of Texas today. That would make it a lot easier to carry a gun in public places like schools and churches. A chaotic scene in the neighboring Texas cities of Odessa in mid line after a law enforcement say a gunman randomly firing at victims. The suspect eventually shot and killed by police outside a movie theater in Odessa after a massive response from law enforcement. Is that you weren't real. May third it begin the traffic stop the suspect then reportedly firing at the officer before driving off. Initially the Midland police department posted to their FaceBook page saying we believe there are two shooters in separate vehicles. The suspect reportedly abandoning his vehicle then stole mail trot. The issue what that was that you have the the original vehicle and that you have to. At one point we didn't know that that was the same for. But authorities now believe it was one person wants this. Individual well was taking picture there have been no more. Residents in the area were urged to stay indoors students and faculty at nearby University of Texas M Permian Basin advised to shelter in place. This man's loss among those shot. By the gunman. It's unreal what these guns are there and I had people crazy people in it just blows my mind. Victims now being treated at two. Area hospitals. The hospital has staged an area for the families we have. Counselors grief. Counselors everybody. All of those workers with the always rat now trying to provide them some support. Among the injured three. Law enforcement officers. And so again five people were killed we know that the shooter is among the dead this morning a local high school student is also among the victims who were killed. Texas officials have not yet released the identity of the gunman you just heard police say we only know that he is a white man. In his thirties.

