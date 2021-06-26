Transcript for 5 killed after hot air balloon hits power lines

There are mudslides. Not sudden. I did not cite the balloon just fell off you guys did electrical pole police in. Albuquerque responded to a hot air balloon accident early Saturday morning. We are hired and where he harder and are. After hitting a power line dragged along for a short distance the gondola detached from the balloon before crashing to the ground. Indeed written will you believe your book you're not an. Some political. Five people were writing in the balloon to men and two women died at the scene. Including the pilot. Very tragic situation our officers you know. Who arrived first on scene had a tough time when they wouldn't result would be sought to distance for this horrible retirement after. A fifth person was transported to the hospital where they later died power was knocked out to about thirteen thousand homes but has since been restored the balloon were the envelope as it's known. Eventually landed in the nearby backyard. Authorities say it's still unclear would let up to the crash the FAA and the NTSB will be joining the investigation. Two investigators on their way to the scene. Here in Albuquerque that sometimes. Winds kick up we're you know things have been. It's bigger it's difficult for balloons to navigate. We're not sure because of this at this point obviously. If they will look good to this and determine what caused what's. Fortunately. Fatal accidents or are pretty rare. But sometimes this tragedy that included that appears of the Buick Open today. I can judging ABC news.

