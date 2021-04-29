Now Playing: Questions remain on release of police bodycam video of Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

Now Playing: Bullet kills young journalist in her home

Now Playing: 6 dead in Georgia after passenger van crashes, bursts in flames

Now Playing: Semitrailer overturns on New York expressway

Now Playing: Barber shaves his head in solidarity with coworker

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 142M Americans have received at least 1 shot of the vaccine

Now Playing: President Biden’s 100th day in office

Now Playing: More than 54% of US adults have been vaccinated for COVID-19

Now Playing: Chicago considers vaccination passport

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Joe Biden lays out vision to move US forward

Now Playing: Vaccine demand drops

Now Playing: Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90

Now Playing: Roger Goodell explains how the 2021 NFL Draft will be different than before

Now Playing: Hail and tornado damage South as wildfire evacuations spread in California

Now Playing: Philadelphia high school student surprised with $50K scholarship

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals for Mother’s Day

Now Playing: Supreme Court justices hear potential landmark free-speech case

Now Playing: Potential lead in Delphi, Indiana, double murder cold case