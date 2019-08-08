Transcript for 4 killed, 2 injured in what appears to be random attacks in California

I'm are recoverable asserting Garden Grove, California with the latest on that this deadly crimes breed. Four people stabbed to death and two others injured in what appears to be completely random attacks in this neighborhood. That's just over a mile away from Disneyland it all started at an apartment complex here. Where a suspect stabbed to death two of his neighbors it was then at the seventh crime scene where he was finally arrested after being spotted by an undercover officer. Police say he just stabbed to death two more people a subway customer and a security guard at a 7-Eleven convenience store. Prior to that police say the knife wielding man injured two others including a man pumping gas to nearly severing his nose. The suspect also linked. To jewel robberies at a bakery at a check cashing business this all happening in the span of two hours. Now the suspect's name has not been released police say. He does have a criminal history at this point. Only identify the at 833 year old man police say they do have some surveillance video from B multiple crime scenes which will help with their investigation. An eventual prosecution of the suspect. Reporting from Garden Grove on Markota robe lists for ABC news life.

