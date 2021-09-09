Transcript for 4 killed in random Florida shooting

Re loading Ers always. Just as Gleason is one of the four victims shot and killed in a Lakeland home. During a random attack Sunday morning Randall Watson is the mother of cleese and youngest daughter. Was amazed. We're doing. She's now less figuring out how she will explain to their four year old Olivea. That her father is no longer here hoping pictures will keep his memory alive. Adam rest areas has priest near. Just. It was always on always happy. And and had a bad. Police in his girlfriend three month old son and the baby's grandmother were also murdered when deputies say a former decorated war veteran. Broke into their home and opened. Right here and blows mine. Our. Our hearts main. Leases eleven year old daughter was shot at least seven times but survived. She stable after undergoing multiple surgeries and though it won't bring them back. Watson tells me she wants the C justice for the family and the father taking too soon. I just really spends. Them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.