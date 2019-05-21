Transcript for 2 killed in Taquan Air floatplane crash, airline's 2nd deadly incident in a week

Another deadly plane crash in Alaska float plane crash near the city of catcher can killing the pilot and passenger. No word on the cause the plane is owned by -- want a air. That's the same company involved in last week's midair collision between sightseeing planes in the same area six people died and that crash. In North Carolina marine pilot safely ejected before his jet crash he walked away from the crash site in the woods. He was based at air station cherry point cause of the crash is under investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.