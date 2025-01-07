Kindness of strangers reunites woman with lost heirloom

Diana Freedman said she “couldn’t focus on anything” after losing a nearly 100-year-old necklace given to her by her grandmother.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live