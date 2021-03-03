Transcript for In the kitchen with Angela Rye, Sterling K. Brown, Baratunde Thurston, Sunny Hostin

Well welcome to the kitchen table. Happiness yes where is this food. Even at its end and the wind and the various parks kids better known militants who which is why everybody nick and I am. Yeah but you're ready three. So that's something I want to talk about patriotism. Earlier in our show we heard from capitol police officer Harry Dunn about his heroic effort to protect the capital an American democracy. Those terrorist on the six. They said that they were patriots. So I don't wanna use I won't use the word patriot. Call it. Couple dozen times to duty. Second is building. Is this America. So officer done. Put his life on the line defending our capital against other Americans storming it while calling themselves. Patriots. I want to ask you about the challenges of being a black patriot. And I was looking at you Angelo how did you feel watching them. As a former captain and those staffer. On that day as you know I'm scrambling looking for Mac brains calling members of congress in tears. Trying to insure that there are safe. Knowing that officers like officer and are the ones that hold us down and so what is hard for me to. To see is. And the fact that people are surprised by this America. More than anything. And it breaks our heart right our fathers and was in the army have an uncle in the army in the in the Marine Corps we fought. For the freedoms that this country says are available to us all to come back to this country and been denied those freedoms. We're the deepest. Of the patriots. And yet we get treated like constant outsiders why do you say a black patriot is the deepest of patriots we were down and three people in the land of the free. You can't give more American Amir owned by America. We have reminded America of the promised that its meet. And it's. Unwillingness or inability to consistently. Live up to their promise. It's being that I think is remarkable about which tumors is saying is from Christmas addicts to officer Dan Kamal. Right like we have been fighting for our free down debt they have yet to save the promise did not apply to you. That's the real issue so where I need for a promise that was never given tax we just tried to go back and claim that thing. As happened for a long long time it's not a shock it is sad it never stops being sat. But what keeps me going is the promise. It's not the practice of the country is what the country has promised us. And we wooed. It's time what was the moment. That you realized. That your black. Then I will share with you my moment from Austin. When I was about well yeah. I was acid this junior prom by this white kid and he and house very excited I should day piety. I was asked and I was so excited it. And he came back to me maybe two days later. And he said he could not take me there because. Black cats don't screw buyers. And that is with his mother told the and I was I feel the hurt. To do. I'm her. And I also don't exactly understand what. I still don't line understandings. That I heard black. And that was my moment. So our own piggy back 'cause I have a similar story I'm not gonna name dropper because Saint Louis is an autopsy executive. I ask senator to admit eighth grade mixes C said yes. She called me later on the phone and said hey cal because Alabama middle name how you doing like I'm great she's had let's not talk to my parents about going out at the in the senate. They're not racist sounds like OK that's the right and made it Tottenham when it comes to dating they just don't feel as if the races should Nixon might cool. Totally get it understand Teflon Don because I thought like unlike. If I allowed myself to feel too much I didn't think I could afford to be hurt by Lou I gotta keep moving forward now Becky those who pick years. And as is important to me. Act he. Thought. Right Kathleen. Yeah Veronica I liked my act as lesbian thing. My knees and you know positive I was raised am. By an activist they're in their mom my around she's an educator and Sally it was very very important Sudan. That I knew about and appreciated and loved my blackness so we had black are on the lot is black legs lagged jobs like. How is no I was I didn't know anything house. Today I went camping me. And a good friend of mine too little black forest so we're at the late and there's a little white boy on the shore for an hour in the water. And low level is yelling and pointing. There's enlarged in the water and origin of law. Like we may wish you can go out. With such alarm like it was a shark. Like we were in danger or something. Because I guess he felt him in danger and we were that change let's keep the conversation going to use the hash tag. Soul of the nation to voice your opinions on the issues we discuss here today. I'm sunny Hostin and I'll be back in the kitchen next weekend every week. Here on soul of the nation.

