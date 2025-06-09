LA City Councilmember reacts after union leader released

California union leader Bob Blumenfield, who has been charged with conspiring to impede an officer during a demonstration over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, was released on Monday.

June 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live