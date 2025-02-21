LA County DA opposes Menendez brothers' attempt for new trial

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman asked the court to deny the Menendez brothers' habeas corpus petition, which aims to get a new trial or the case tossed out.

February 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live