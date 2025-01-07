LA Fire Dept. captain on current evacuations

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Sheila Kelliher Berkoh about the Pacific Palisades fire.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live