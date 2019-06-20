Transcript for LA mayor announces new strategy to fight homelessness

The mayor's new plan will provide services for homeless encampments and clean up trash the new plan the transforms our system by scaling up. Public health services. The cracks down on illegal dumping and makes all of our communities cleaner. And. Now. Did you weren't sixty ears and out. And with that the effort to recall mayor Eric Garcetti is under way. A group of Los Angeles residents say they serve the mayor would this notice that they will try to remove him from office. Every 133. People. But how did it and it deep by. They come with us. Eric Garcetti has failed to turn that's. Those nests. Organizers say that's the main issue they say under -- said he's a leadership. The homeless problem is getting worse. They claim one point two billion dollars has been allocated by voters through measure HHH but so far not a single housing unit has been completed. The majority of the taxpayers. Passed that measure why because we have compassion. For the situation but has gotten to a point. Where no longer we have no idea where there's money is going. The mayor meanwhile announcing his new plan to address trash on our streets including homeless encampments. He spoke briefly about the recall effort any day that you can make this world a better place. There's a good day. So for me this is a good day. And I think the last thing we need our political games.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.