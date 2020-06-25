Landslide hits campground

More
A visitor captures the eerie silence and devastation from a landslide caused by an earthquake which struck a California campground.
1:15 | 06/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Landslide hits campground
You have kind of shaky right now. Ran into character. But I'm. These people move there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:15","description":"A visitor captures the eerie silence and devastation from a landslide caused by an earthquake which struck a California campground.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71454247","title":"Landslide hits campground","url":"/US/video/landslide-hits-campground-71454247"}