Transcript for LAPD officer injured during violent attack inside station

Individual walked in mails back partly planned on years of age. And Austria as he went out to meet with individuals in the lot of area. FAA is some type of altercation. During an altercation. It appears at this very early stage. That the officer's weapon was taken from him. And rounds were fired. By the individual. At the officer. Fortunately. Saucer is not struck by those rounds. During a soft station and watch matter. Heard the commotion. Observing us. House of all shooting occurred. It appears that. The suspect was engaged in this was not struck by those rounds. He did flee. Into a white pickup truck. From the scene. Short vehicle soon ensued. And a determination pointed out an altercation occurred. Where the suspect was taken a custody. Officer was injured there. Is Ali a serious injury. And the officer from the original. Death area his weapon was recovered from the scene. The suspect is incapacity. Sustained some minor injuries as result of the altercation at the termination of quite a pursuit. But he is expected to be released from the hospital. And he'll be booked. For the appropriate charge.

