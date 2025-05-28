LAPD officer testifies about investigating Kid Cudi's home break-in

The police officer who responded to Kid Cudi’s home in 2011, after the rapper reported a break-in there, testified that a vehicle he saw leaving the scene was registered to Sean Combs’ company.

May 28, 2025

