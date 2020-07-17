It’s not too late: Search for solutions to Western wild horse dilemma

More
ABC News’ Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee on the thousands of wild horses roaming free in the western U.S., and what the government and activists say needs to happen.
9:02 | 07/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for It’s not too late: Search for solutions to Western wild horse dilemma

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:02","description":"ABC News’ Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee on the thousands of wild horses roaming free in the western U.S., and what the government and activists say needs to happen.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71834673","title":"It’s not too late: Search for solutions to Western wild horse dilemma","url":"/US/video/late-search-solutions-western-wild-horse-dilemma-71834673"}