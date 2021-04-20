-
Now Playing: What to know about jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: What we know about the jury responsible for deciding Derek Chauvin’s fate
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared in Minneapolis ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict
-
Now Playing: Former Vice President Walter Mondale dead at 93
-
Now Playing: Medical examiner reveals Capitol officer involved in riot died of ‘natural’ causes
-
Now Playing: CDC investigating 'handful' of cases with serious side effects from J&J vaccine
-
Now Playing: AG Merrick Garland: 'Racism is an American problem'
-
Now Playing: Biggest moments from closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Jury deliberates Derek Chauvin's fate after George Floyd killing
-
Now Playing: Walter Mondale dies at 93
-
Now Playing: Jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin trial resume today
-
Now Playing: Man who has donated 3 organs to strangers meets man he donated to
-
Now Playing: Artist inspired by Trayvon Martin creates Skittles art to honor Black individuals
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis, still rocked by George Floyd’s death, waits for verdict in Chauvin case
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, April 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: Robin Thede on 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' and inclusion in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono discusses new book which serves as tribute to her mother
-
Now Playing: Legal analyst: Chauvin’s use of force was 'absolutely not reasonable'
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 19, 2021