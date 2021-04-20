Transcript for Late season cold blast and snow moves East

Time now for a look at your Tuesday whether. The snow that created a real mess for Danvers afternoon commute finally lets up today at a spring storm brought up to two inches of snow per hour. In parts of Colorado and Wyoming Denver got up to six inches and higher elevations saw more than that. And while there's no ends today there is more in the forecast for tomorrow checking today's high temperatures. Denver climbs to forty degrees after near record cold temperatures this morning forty around the Great Lakes seven from the Gold Coast or Gulf Coast rather to be. Up to New England.

