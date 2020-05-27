-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments
-
Now Playing: Boaters marvel at torrential rain near Cape Canaveral ahead of SpaceX launch
-
Now Playing: Boy Scout plays ‘Taps’ on trumpet outside NJ veterans home where over 100 have died
-
Now Playing: SpaceX launch aborted due to weather
-
Now Playing: Timelapse shows dark shelf cloud over Kennedy Space Center
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk’s path to space exploration
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: The future of Puerto Rico amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Everything you need to know before Tax Day on July 15
-
Now Playing: New Orleans restaurant prepares to reopen during pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Expert advice for teaching kids how to get along in quarantine
-
Now Playing: How a 10-year-old raised $3,000 to help families in need
-
Now Playing: Meet the astronauts going to the International Space Station
-
Now Playing: SpaceX Demo-2 astronauts wave goodbye to their families
-
Now Playing: 2 NASA astronauts prepare to make historic SpaceX launch
-
Now Playing: Mom of twins tries out the fruit snack challenge
-
Now Playing: DC residents band together to feed the hungry
-
Now Playing: Here is why big retailers are declaring bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic