Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Let's turn out a walk in to Washington to ABC's Kara Phillips who has the latest headlines for us good afternoon Kara. Good afternoon Amy here's some of the stories that were working on this Tuesday we begin with president Trump's new threat. To the World Health Organization the president posting in a late nights week. He may permanently withhold funding if the organization. Doesn't commit to major improvements in the next thirty days. Critics say is on going attacks on the WHO our attempts to distract attention from the administration's. Own response to the pandemic. And there's a growing concern about veterans dying from co bid nineteen the Washington Post reporting at least 700 veteran fatalities. During inpatient care at the DA's. Wide network of hospitals. But that figure does not include state run veteran homes. More than half of states are not tracking veteran deaths leading questions about the actual number. Nearly three dozen BA staffers have died in some 2000 staffers are infected with co bid nineteen. Now on a brighter side we had to Texas graduating high school seniors from Denton county. Taking their socially distance. Final bow around the track Texas Motor Speedway with the emergency brake on lately due to the corona virus pandemic. Turning the wheel now. Over to the seniors for their symbolic. Final lap and Amy like a typical NASCAR race families and friends could also. Tune into a radio station to listen to the ceremony in their cars. And the speeches as they were made in the names are announced every one honked in cheered so cap and gown adventures American style all the way Amy that's right where there's a will there's awake here at thank you so my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.