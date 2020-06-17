Transcript for Latest developments

Dr. Jen, thank you very much. We turn now to ABC's Kyra Phillips in Washington, with the latest headlines for us. We begin with the growing health concerns about the president's plan to hold an indoor campaign rally in Oklahoma this weekend. The Tulsa area is seeing an uptick in covid-19 cases recently, and the mayor says he's anxious about the gathering but he's not going to put a stop to it. The mayor saying organizers have agreed to temperature checks, sanitizer stations and masks, but healthcare workers and elected officials and leaders in the medical community argue that falls short. All of this is being discussed as the state's health commissioner urges people over 65 to please stay home for their safety and not attend that rally. An internal FEMA document obtained by ABC news highlights rising coronavirus concerns in three states, cases quadrupling in one county in rural Kansas, Ann icu bed occupancy swelling in certain Alabama counties. Adding to that, an emergency response team is now heading to Arkansas. The economic headline from target. Our Rebecca Jarvis reporting the company is lifting the minimum wage for some 270,000 employees across the country to $15 an hour, twice the federal minimum, starting the day after fourth of July. And the story that's giving us all a lift here. Meet of Owen of Arlington heights, Illinois. The 11-year-old won fourth place on American ninja warrior junior, he's giving his prize money to the naacp to help fight racism. Amy, Owen said he's sharing all that money because, quote, racism is something that needs to change now. That change starts with our kids. Yes, it does. And we know that Owen is leading the way. Thank you. Now to our wide-ranging exclusive conversation with new

