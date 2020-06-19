Transcript for Latest developments

We turn now to ABC's Kyra Phillips who is in Washington with the latest. Good afternoon, Kyra. Reporter: We begin here today with juneteenth celebrations across the country in the shadow of weeks of national protests against racism and police brutality. That's the spot in galveston, Texas, where the last slaves were freed 155 years ago today and a move already under way here in Washington, D.C. For official recognition of this day. Senator kamala Harris announcing legislation is in the works to make juneteenth a national holiday. It's a measure that appears to have bipartisan support too. It'll be president trump's first rally in months, and tensions are intensifying in downtown Tulsa where crowds have been lining up for days now while covid cases there rise to record levels. The city erecting eight-foot-high wall barricades in several locations and the mayor is issuing curfew orders for tonight and tomorrow night in the city of Tulsa. This hopeful sight going viral. Malala, the girl who was almost killed for her love of education and determination to go to school, getting her oxford degree in philosophy, politics and economics. You can read her post on Instagram where she tells us it's hard to express her joy and gratitude. Amy, the youngest Nobel peace prize winner in history also saying that she doesn't know what she's going to do next. I love this quote. She says, for now it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. I would love to know what Malala watches on Netflix. That would be a good question for her. But we're certainly so happy for her and she's earned some of that r&r.

