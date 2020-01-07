Transcript for Latest developments

Want to turn to, check in with erielle reshef. With the latest headlines. We begin with the temporary extension of coronavirus business relief program, Democrats driving the move to preserve the paycheck protection program through August 8th. In an unexpected development, the extension winning bipartisan support in the gop-controlled senate hours. That decision coming hours before the delay for applications as coronavirus cases continue to rise prompting renewed shutdowns in certain sectors. And federal investigators are now reviewing facts surrounding the death of Elijah Mcclain while detained by police. For a potential civil rights probe. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney in Colorado confirming they are focused on this case, saying they're also aware of allegations of photos taken by police in the aftermath of this incident. And finally, staying safe on the go. One of Philadelphia's busiest transit hubs is now home to the ppe vending machines, you can pick up your coronavirus fighting gear. Kind masks, hand sanitizer and gloves. Philadelphia officials say the four new machines are just the beginning. With more expected to pop up in the coming days. Of course, making it easier to mask up. Back to you. Erielle, Dr. Ashton was sitting here nodding her head. This is a good move, good idea. These will come in handy. Thank you so much.

