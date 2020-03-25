Transcript for The latest updates on COVID-19

New York's metropolitan area is now considered a high-risk area in the coronavirus pandemic. Federal officials are now asking anyone traveling from there to self-isolate for 14 days. The governor of Louisiana is expressing concerns that his state could be on track to become the country's new epicenter. Joining us now is Dr. Jen Ashton who's reporting from home, on self-quarantine. Jen, there are new reports right now that some doctors at new York hospitals are giving massive doses of vitamin C to help their patients who have covid-19. What's the science behind this? This is really interesting, Amy, it's not the first time that we've heard about high-dose vitamin C used in critically ill patients, there's actually decent amount of literature -- in medical literature on it for critically ill patients. However, for covid-19, it definitely is not ready for primetime. It's generally a low-risk treatment. It's a water-soluble vitamin. But right now, it's hard to tell whether there's any major benefit. And again, right now, this is for treatment of critically ill patients with covid-19 not for prevention.

