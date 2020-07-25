-
Now Playing: COVID-19 testing more scarce in Black, Latino neighborhoods
-
Now Playing: Texas Congressman: 'We’re missing strong leadership from the top'
-
Now Playing: Remembering 2 civil rights icons
-
Now Playing: Father reunites with wife, 3 kids after monthslong COVID-19 battle
-
Now Playing: Florida reporter to have tumor removed thanks to viewer
-
Now Playing: FAA issues emergency inspections of 737 planes
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen leaves prison for home confinement
-
Now Playing: Dispute aboard Spirit Airlines flight leads to airport brawl
-
Now Playing: 2 children hospitalized after pool hazmat emergency
-
Now Playing: US and China consulate showdown continues
-
Now Playing: Tropical systems strengthen over Gulf of Mexico
-
Now Playing: US coronavirus deaths soar as officials call for shutdowns
-
Now Playing: Timelapse footage captures ominous storm clouds
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci supports new CDC school guidelines
-
Now Playing: Christopher Columbus statues removed from 2 Chicago parks
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis church pivoting to aid community
-
Now Playing: Parents worried about their children's education amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: Huge storm lights up Washington sky
-
Now Playing: Louisville mayor frustrated with ‘slow pace’ of Breonna Taylor case