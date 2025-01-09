LAUSD Superintendent on how wildfires are impacting schools and students

Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, Alberto M. Carvalho on the impact the Southern California wildfires are having on students after multiple schools have burnt down.

January 9, 2025

