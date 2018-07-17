Transcript for Lava bomb crashes into boat

I'm wolf guarding below who lied to both behind me it's called the hot spot you concede even advertise its. Walt ocean tours but passengers on Monday got more than they bargained for when a massive law brought the butt of a basketball shot down. Through the roof of this boat 23 people. Were injured this is a result any lawful bomb that came from the kill away a volcano that first started a rock creek. Back in early may since its current. More than 700. Homes recently he even created a new. Tiny island off of the big island that is it turned into a peninsula. As for this incident the Coast Guard is now investigating to see it this boat actually went inside of it safety zone that was put up to keep most votes in most people out. From the flowing wild up and as the passengers here are recovering many say. They feel lucky to be alive. In Hilo Hawaii it will car. ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.