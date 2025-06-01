Law enforcement responding to reported 'targeted attack' in Boulder, Colorado

Police are responding to what the FBI is calling a "targeted terror attack" at an outdoor pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado.

June 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live