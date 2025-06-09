What the law says about ICE operations in LA

Immigration attorney Leon Fresco discusses the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles and the escalating protests.

June 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live