Lawmakers fight AI used to create sexually explicit images

The House is set to consider an online safety bill this week that would help protect victims of sexually exploitative deepfakes.

April 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live