Transcript for Lawmakers finalize COVID-19 relief deal

Moments ago in consultation with our committees the four leaders of the senate and house. On a lot of agreement. There be another major rescue package for the American people. With our citizens continued battling this corona virus this holiday vision. That will not be fighting a law. We've agreed to a package of nearly non hundred billion dollars. It is packed with targeted policies that help struggling Americans. Who Gordy waited and garlic through ball. For workers that the hardest hit small businesses there will be targeted circuit withdrawal. Of the paycheck protection program. We've not work so hard to say as many jobs. As possible all these months. Only to fall below ball with boxing promotions. Already under was. Speaking of actually and weaken and all of father's success of operation. Or be about falling asleep at the switch on distribution. So this agreement. Will provide. Huge shelves with a logistics but look at these live flowed shots. To our citizens. As fast as possible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.