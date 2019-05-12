Transcript for Lawmakers and legal scholars battle it out on Capitol Hill

Running out to combat it day in the impeachment showdown lawmakers and legal scholars arguing over what the framers of the constitution had in mind. When it comes to impeachment three prominent law professors testified there's no doubt that president dropped. Abuse its power response the president fire back on Twitter last night defending his phone call to Ukraine. The First Lady is also taking aim after an impeachment witness referenced her thirteen year old son to make a point. Maybe he's ABC's and that they locker tarred joins us with the latest and that's good morning. Good morning Kenneth and Marcy a new round of public hearings and a new round of partisan clashes of the House Judiciary Committee explores. Whether the president committed an impeachable offense in his dealings with Ukraine. President trump is back in Washington where the impeachment inquiry entered a new phase. Led by the House Judiciary Committee if what we're talking about is not impeachable. Then nothing is impeached. Democrats brought in three legal scholars who testified the Ukraine scandal is evidence the president abused his power for his own personal political gain. And that he should be impeached president trumps conduct as described in the testimony and evidence. Clearly constitutes. Impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors under the constitution. Republicans were allowed to invite their own expert who did not defend the president's. But argued Democrats were moving too fast and have not yet proved their case. It's wrong because this is not how will you impeach an American prison why you want to set the record for the fastest impeachment. Fast is not good for impeachment and then there was this moments the constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the president can name his son Barron he can't make him a barren. Let me also suggest that when you invoke the president's son's name here. When you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron trump that does not lend credibility to your argument it makes you look mean. The First Lady writing on Twitter that a minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Professor Carlin later apologized. And it was wrong of me to do that. And the House Judiciary Committee has given the president until Thursday to decide whether he will participate in any of the next hearings. A full house vote is expected before Christmas. Marcy tenants are and that's their Washington think you're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.