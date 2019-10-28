Transcript for Lawmakers prepare to grill Boeing CEO on 737 MAX Crashes

Do you think Boeing put profit in front of safety I fear that profit. Took. Presidents and put pressure on the whole organization all the way down. And there are you know our people and their people quit going they said this is an right Mulder will be in this room this week. He will say we we own it. We've done a software fix for MCAS we've got a software fix on the flight computer. Safety is our priority. What do you want to hear from the seat yield though why didn't you do that before the plane ever flew. Name one other. Passenger aircraft in the world that as a single point of failure tie in to a safety critical system they don't exist and they shouldn't fly. So how. How did this happen. Your organization how did you design the plane that's what congress has mandated this system to certify the aircraft. That congress make a mistake. In 03 I voted against it of later iterations. You know it seemed to be working pretty well so will you change that system yes that's a big aircraft safer the system is going to change. Obviously it didn't work it is a big problem and we're gonna change have you seen what might be criminal activity. I would say deliberate concealment. Would be a criminal act we can't say that it was deliberately. Concealed. Definitively at this point it sounds like you're having some issues getting all the documents and all the interviews you've won do you think you'll get to the bottom of this. Well we're gonna change law. That's our job I think the Justice Department's their job diskette to the bottom of it find out if there is criminal activity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.