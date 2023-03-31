Lawmakers react to indictment of Donald Trump

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are reacting to former President Donald Trump’s indictment with Democrats saying it was expected while some Republicans have been quick to rally behind Trump.

March 31, 2023

