Lawnmower triggers explosive device in Pennsylvania open field

More
Local authorities are warning residents to not walk on uncut grass in case there are other explosive devices.
1:21 | 06/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawnmower triggers explosive device in Pennsylvania open field

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55916562,"title":"Lawnmower triggers explosive device in Pennsylvania open field","duration":"1:21","description":"Local authorities are warning residents to not walk on uncut grass in case there are other explosive devices.","url":"/US/video/lawnmower-triggers-explosive-device-pennsylvania-open-field-55916562","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.