Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs again ask for a mistrial in sex trafficking case

Prosecutors are expected to file a response ahead of court on Monday.

June 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live