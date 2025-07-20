Leaders speak out amid Epstein files controversy

ABC News chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz shares the latest on bipartisan efforts to release the Jeffrey Epstein files and renewed crackdowns on immigration across the U.S.

July 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live