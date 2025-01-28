Leavitt reveals NJ drones 'authorized' by the FAA in first press briefing

Karoline Leavitt said the mystery drones flown across New Jersey were "authorized to be flown by the FAA" in the first press briefing of the Trump administration.

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live