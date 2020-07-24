ABC News’ Deborah Roberts speaks to the moms of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Botham Jean, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Antwon Rose and Trayvon Martin about their losses and being a Black mom in the U.S.

'My 12-year-old son, Tamir Rice, was killed by police. I’m not allowed to be normal'

Samaria Rice shares the life and death of her son who was shot by a police officer in 2014.