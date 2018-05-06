Transcript for LeBron James says neither the Cavs nor Warriors will go to the White House

Biologists actually just found out about it when I was walking for the quoted in my regard Jessica but. This typical. I'm not surprised. On this no to both oral and I don't know. For me. I mean I know no matter who wins this here originals. Don't want them by viewers so. It won't be goats that are Cleveland going where lot of freedom. And our country. Guys. Man or female. And the right to do what they want to do. I'm very respectful manner and a figure they decided element go to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.