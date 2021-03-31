Transcript for Legal analyst calls Chauvin courtroom 'thick with emotion’

ABC news contributor and host of the law and crime network Brian funk mired thank you so much for joining us frying were actually inside the courtroom today described for us what you saw and heard and felt that may not have been captured on that video feed that many of us watched all day. Lindsay. Morning preface it this way I'm a public defender right. Homicide cases that I carry serious felonies but even think in that room my feeling standpoint. Our side. Feet away from Rodney Floyd the youngest brother George Floyd street and away in another direction. AG Keith Allison and I saw the witness talk and break down as he spoke about. Think she's in his mother dying is recently. The enrollment is. Thick with emotion you can feel it when they testify when you watch a video and you can't help. Purely emotional trauma person who's testifying and their regret. There anger at their fear it you can feel everything from what you're seeing jurors are. Attention they are focused on everything they're taking notes. They are their ears or peeking up for the right time they are definitely doing their job that he basked in Costa do. And where analysts see the jury you more if any emotion from them. So hard to tell emotion I think are almost right now in the pandemic because you how. A mouse onto the whole thing soaked I'm trying to pick up arms crossed arms I'm hands being folded leaving her body language or when they moved to the edge of this Egyptair to T hear more they won't back and slouch back got the best I can do because of the masks. Going on right now Nicole would restrictions Baltimore I'm seeing it looks like you're listening. Listen to paying attention there's about 200 jurors actually that's an interesting enough and are watching the video when he just. Very intense you can see they got to turn Wimbledon directly hadn't. And her I don't know why on the other jurors were watching and some people are having Karsums star pupils is look at but they're starting to be. Els. And ending some cases some just that video just too hard for them to watch we also heard of course more emotional testimony from bystanders today they're clearly still haunted from what they saw some meeting crying on the witness stand. It does it's a prosecution is trying to highlight how George Floyd stepped impacted the community at large and how do you think that that plays with the jury. Could. The prosecution is being Smart because we're looking at. It is not only. Deep emotional aspect but also logical aspects and I know yesterday we had. Four teenagers testify a lot of people were saying I'm quite what to put these. These children capacity our children's and testify. About something that. Alternative to testify to. Well in terms of the statues were aggravated departure that means the ability. To sentence someone to higher than the maximum charge because we're all talking about forty years for murder and second degree. One of the four aggravating circumstances that the prosecution can use it Derek Shelton is found guilty is committing the crime in front of the children. And if you do that you can actually ask a judge to give a person more than forty years. The other thing did you can ask for more years is if you commit a crime with a group of three or more more actively participating in crime. Three officers on George Ford's back. How does that. If the act is particularly cruel. Leaving and he and so on metro nine minutes and 29 seconds sounds pretty cruel and the victim particularly vulnerable because of some sort of its physical. Impairment being handcuffed Wallace also happening adding matches that description. So it's emotional yes but I think there are also attacking the statue to try to see religion tack on more years if he's convicted. And we're almost out of time but do you want to ask you the prosecution chose to play that video George sledding cups was before his arrest he seems to be under the influence and even the prosecution's own witness Chris Martin said as much today that he seemed to be high if you're prosecution why would you include that. Two reasons I'm trying to take the sting away from the defense attorneys to break now and asking to be the bread and butter of their argument. But also I think we're gonna see officers testify later on in this in this trial instead I handles sober. Suspects one way when I think that's or hasn't mental health issue. They're intoxicated. On alcohol or drugs or substances when they just can't perceive reality in the same way that we all do I need to handle that would. Extra care should accept extra care that their children didn't provide Jorge Floyd I think a really good trying to nail him to consummation. Prime up Meyer appreciate your insight thanks so much for your time tonight. My pleasure thank you.

