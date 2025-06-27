Legal experts on the birthright citizenship case ruling

ABC News legal contributor and University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle discusses the impact of the birthright citizenship case ruling and how it limits the power of lower courts.

June 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live