The legal path to unsealing Jeffrey Epstein files

Defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Sarah Krissoff says that a "wholesale" release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein will never happen.

July 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live