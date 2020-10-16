Transcript for Lemur stolen from San Francisco Zoo found

And what into lemur look like. I. And that is five year old Daniel train who saw all the mystery. Of the missing leamer he spotted 21 year old marquee outside his daycare center. After it disappeared from the San Francisco Zoo would spark an all out search. We assume Daniel will likely get the 2100 dollar reward that is offer for Maki safer term.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.