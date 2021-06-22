Leon Bridges performs ‘Sweeter’: Part 11

More
"Juneteenth: Together We Triumph -- A Soul of a Nation Special Event" can be seen on demand on the ABC app or on Hulu.
3:01 | 06/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Leon Bridges performs ‘Sweeter’: Part 11
As we close things out. Seventeenth is a chance to reflect on the black experience throughout the years. And Leon bridges solved sweeter. Encapsulates the ongoing fight against racism and hope. Of a brighter day. Goldman Borough. Morris Levy. And their feet and and. And you'll. McCain is a new. From us. Yeah. Skin. Hey. Blue need. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:01","description":"\"Juneteenth: Together We Triumph -- A Soul of a Nation Special Event\" can be seen on demand on the ABC app or on Hulu.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78424217","title":"Leon Bridges performs ‘Sweeter’: Part 11","url":"/US/video/leon-bridges-performs-sweeter-part-11-78424217"}